The welfare conditions of people with cancer, the relationship between sport and cancer and the ability to make the best use of the mass media to provide correct and effective health information: there are several issues that HoneycombItalian Federation of Voluntary Associations in Oncology, addressed, for the XVII National Cancer Patient Dayin today’s event, Saturday 14 May, at the Rome Events Piazza di Spagna congress center.

In commenting on the various chapters of the fourteenth Report on the welfare condition of the cancer patient Paola Varesescientific director Favo, said: I would propose to “adopt” a health worker, because at the moment in Italy there are so many doctors and nurses. We find ourselves with an empty sanity. Covid caused a performance block, given that only this emergency seemed to exist for two years. The effects of the pandemic will continue to be seen in the next ten years, just think of the damage caused by the abrupt interruption of screening and health checks in the last period. Therefore, screening is a tool that must be defended tooth and nail and if we want to invest in our future we must try to optimize access to facilities and controls, because every time we give up a screening we also throw away the service. of an operator “.

Francesca Traclòmember of the Aimac board, highlighted the importance of sport in the treatment of cancer: “Aimac together with ROSAREMO promotes a project that integrates sport into the patient journey. The aim of the project is to identify how it is possible to activate a collaboration between health personnel, voluntary associations and sports clubs, to offer patients the possibility of doing sport in an integrated way in the therapeutic path. The integration between oncology, nutrition, psychology and sport is the priority way to improve the quality of life of patients, increase therapeutic adherence in active treatment, improve resilience and therefore the ability to deal with care, reduce the risk of relapse for patients in follow-up and reduce healthcare costs. It is a question of experimenting how to facilitate collaboration between the various subjects involved in order to guarantee a sustainable and effective treatment path for those affected by cancer. Patients’ voluntary associations promote an innovative approach, in a logic of horizontal subsidiarity, and are the first to offer their support so that patients can be effectively guaranteed the best care experience ”.

Vera Martinellijournalist of Sportello Cancro del Corriere.it, interviewed by Elisabetta Iannelli, general secretary Favo, and by some volunteers, explained: “We all want to communicate and we want the news most dear to us to reach almost everywhere, but we don’t always know how to do it.. First of all it is necessary to reflect on what news actually is, on why we intend to communicate it and on the recipients who will have to receive it. An important question to ask is also whether what we have thought to make known can be considered newsworthy, in the sense that the messages to be conveyed cannot be obvious or banal concepts. The press office is the structure responsible for speaking with journalists, which knows how to propose the news to the various newspapers and to the various communication bodies. When you want to organize an event and advertise it appropriately, you must therefore choose press offices that already deal with topics similar to those proposed by your company or association. Not always, however, all this can be put into practice: it is bad to say, but the editorial offices have fewer and fewer people, due to the newspaper crisis, and often their work is reduced to a copy and paste. For this reason, an association, without a press office, in order to make certain information known, should be able to send press releases or well-edited articles to the mass media, which may be ready for disclosure ».