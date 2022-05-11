Protect the rights of those who experience the tragedy of cancer, not only from a medical but also from a social and legal point of view. From Thursday 12 May to Sunday 15 May the events related to the National Cancer Patient Day, organized by the Italian Federation of Voluntary Associations in Oncology. The Day, celebrated every year on the third Sunday of May and now in its seventeenth edition, will be structured in four days of in-person activities to raise public awareness of the needs and living conditions of people affected by cancer.

Particular attention – reports a note – will be reserved for right to be forgotten, or the possibility of those who have recovered from cancer to regain possession of the status of non-sick people: today in Italy those who have had cancer are forced to declare it in applications for mortgages, loans, insurance and adoptions and therefore cannot access these services nor make use of these rights. In spite of what happens in other countries of the European Union. The signatures collected on the occasion of the campaign launched, in order to request recognition, last February 4 by Favo, Aimac (Italian Association of Cancer Patients), Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) and Oncological Irccs will be brought to the Prime Minister. It is only the latest act of a commitment that Favo has been carrying out for several years to achieve a healing, including legal and social, which transcends the exclusively therapeutic sphere.

National Cancer Patient Day – the note recalls – is an essential opportunity for dissemination and discussion on the activities to be put into practice to improve the existential condition of patients. The work will start on Thursday 12 May with the presentation of the fourteenth Report on the welfare condition of the cancer patient, scheduled from 3 to 5.30 pm in the Capitular Room in Piazza della Minerva 38 in Rome. On Friday 13 May, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, in the congress center of Rome Events Piazza di Spagna – Via Alibert 5 / A, the usual assembly of the members of the Federation will take place, with the opening of the elections for social positions in attendance. The works will continue, again in the congress center, on Saturday 14 May, from 10 to 17.30, and Sunday 15 May, from 10 to 12.30.

During the National Cancer Patient Day, in the Hundred Congresses some information desks of voluntary associations will be set up for the presentation of activities and services aimed at improving the quality of life of cancer patients. Social networks will also be fundamental in order to raise awareness that invades the metaverse: # GNMO22 is the official hashtag of the 2022 edition of the National Cancer Patient Day.