The final price for the drug from COVID-19 “Favipiravir” will be registered after its inclusion in the list of vital and important medicines. This was announced on Friday, September 18, by the Assistant Minister of Health of Russia Alexei Kuznetsov.

“In the near future,” Favipiravir “will be included in the list of vital essential drugs, after which the maximum prices for the drug will be registered in accordance with the approved methodology, which includes economic analysis by the Antimonopoly Service,” he was quoted as saying. Interfax.

According to Kuznetsov, the drug “Favipiravir” is also included in the temporary guidelines of the Ministry of Health “Prevention, diagnosis and treatment of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)”.

Earlier on the same day, the media reported that the price for a package of “Favipiravir” in pharmacies could reach 12 thousand rubles.

The day before, the Ministry of Health authorized the outpatient use of two domestic drugs for coronavirus with the international non-proprietary name favipiravir. Previously, drugs could only be used to treat patients in hospitals.

On September 3, the Russian Ministry of Health published interim guidelines for the prevention and diagnosis of COVID-19, which stated that the agency allows the use of six drugs for the treatment of coronavirus – favipiravir, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin (in combination with hydroxychloroquine), interferon-alpha drugs, and remdesivir , umifenovir.

It was clarified that their use is permissible by decision of the medical commission in the prescribed manner.

On August 12, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters that drugs for the treatment of coronavirus are planned to be included in the list of vital ones.

In early June, the Ministry of Health added favipiravir to the list of possible drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults. It also listed the currently absent mefloquine, lopinavir and ritonavir.