Favino: “It’s absurd to accept that foreign actors make Ferraris”

“Ferrari in other eras Gassman would have done it, but today he does [Adam] Driver and nobody says anything”. Pierfrancesco Favino doesn’t agree and takes aim at the casting choices of Michael Mann’s latest film, dedicated to the figure of Enzo Ferrari. To interpret the founder of the Maranello team, the director of “Heat” and “The Last of the Mohicans” has chosen one of the most popular Hollywood stars, the Californian Adam Driver. A decision that made those who, like Favino, believe that the role should go to Italian interpreters, turn up their noses.

“If a Cuban can’t make a Mexican why can an American make an Italian? Only with us, ”said the Roman actor from Venice, where he presented“ Adagio ”and the patriotic“ Comandante ”.

“There is a theme of cultural appropriation, it is not clear why not me but actors of this level”, he said addressing the other stars of “Adagio”, Toni Servillo, Adriano Giannini and Valerio Mastandrea. “They are not involved in this kind of film which instead entrusts foreign actors far from the real protagonists of the stories, starting with the exotic accent. Ferrari in other eras Gassman would have done it, today Driver does it and nobody says anything. It seems to me an attitude of contempt towards the Italian system, if these are the common laws then we too participate ”, he underlined, also recalling the choices made in Ridley Scotto’s “House of Gucci”. “The Guccis had a New Jersey accent didn’t you know?” he joked.