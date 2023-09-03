Favino and the controversy over the roles of Italian actors. Salvatores: “You were right to say it”. Avati: “he is absolutely right”

“I think Favino was right to say this but the problem is that the situation is much more complicated than it seems and common”. Thus Gabriele Salvatores on the controversy raised by Pierfrancesco Favino on the casting choices of Michael Mann’s latest film, dedicated to the figure of Enzo Ferrari.

“Ferrari in other eras Gassman would have done it, but today Driver does it and nobody says anything. It seems to me an attitude of contempt for the Italian system, if these are the common laws then we too participate”, the actor had attacked yesterday from Venice.

“There is a tendency among Americans to make some of our realities ridiculous. They see us a bit as ‘characteristic’, in a certain wrong way,” Salvatores observed today. “However, it is such a complex matter because then international distribution must also be taken into account”, specified the Oscar-winning director for Mediterraneo. “Of course on certain Italian icons, like a film on Giorgio Armani with an American actor that is certainly wrong,” he admitted.

According to Pupi Avati “Favino is absolutely right”. “Since it often happens that Americans make films about Italians, it makes perfect sense for them to be played by Italians.

Ferrari, a Modena native who comes from Nebraska, is a bit funny”, said the director from Bologna.

Edwige Fenech also agrees: “Favino is right, the Americans have had much more space in Italian films than the other way around. Even though Favino has made several appearances in American films, but we absolutely can’t make a comparison,” said the actress. “Also in the Gucci film, for heaven’s sake the actors are great actors but they are not Italian, in addition to the fact that a pitiful veil needs to be drawn over the film, it is certainly not the right way to portray a family”.