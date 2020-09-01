I met Vitor Santiago Borges, 30, lying on his bed, in a room measuring two meters by three in which his mother (sitting on a chair) and four Amnesty International colleagues (scattered in the little free space that was on the ground). He lives with his parents in a humble house in the Villa de Pinheiro community, belonging to the set of favelas of Maré, in Rio de Janeiro, on a first floor with steep steps.

Vitor was left paraplegic after a group of soldiers of the federal armed forces occupied by Maré shot the car in which he was returning home, along with four friends, on February 13, 2015. The bed in which he now has to spend the entire day was donated by her community. The wheelchair, too. He has not received any compensation from the State.

It was two in the morning and the boys (one of them a military man) were returning after watching a football match for their team, Flamengo. The five of them were traveling in a car that crossed a first army checkpoint without problems. He kept moving forward and suddenly shots rang out. “I do not remember anything. Only the noise of the shots. And the pain that I felt. And the blood, of course. A lot of blood”. He does not know how many detonations occurred, but they only stopped when his friend, a sergeant of Aeronautics, managed to identify himself.

Vitor was hit by at least two rifle bullets. One hit him in the spine and another stayed lodged in the back of his shoulder and remained there for several months after being operated on and discharged. His mother shows him to us wrapped in a plastic bag. He shows us the entrance holes, still visible on his naked torso. As a result of the shots, he lost his left leg and part of his left lung. When he got to the hospital the doctors gave him a 7% chance of survival. He succeeded, but only after spending a week in a coma and more than three months in the hospital.

If they hadn’t shot him, the next day he would have gone with his daughter Beatriz, who was two years old at the time, to the beach. He had promised, but he could not keep his promise. He only smiles when he talks about her and shows us his photograph, which presides over his bed. She can barely lift it since she’s in this situation. Irone, his mother, was called by another of her sons and informed of the shooting. “Why? My son is not a bandit. Why? It’s not possible. Vitor is a good boy. He is a musician and a hard worker. He has never gotten into trouble ”.

The authorities’ version differs from that of Vítor. They claim that the car he was traveling in wanted to run over a soldier who was trying to block their way. In fact, they have brought charges against the driver of the vehicle. Vitor’s military friend denies this version. Vitor has gone from being the victim of a shooting to witnessing an attempted run over. The world upside down.

This is how things are in Maré. Unlike other favelas, it is not located on a hill, but is at street level and resembles any marginal neighborhood in any other large Latin American city. However, It is one of the largest groups of favelas in Rio de Janeiro, where some 140,000 people live with few resources and little access to basic services spread over 16 communities. Its streets and entrances are controlled by gangs of traffickers, security forces or paramilitaries organized into “militias”. Most of the population survives this situation as best it can. There is a chilling climate of violence and drugs in broad daylight.

This network of slums is located to the north, next to the main access road to the center from the international airport. It was occupied in April 2014 by some 2,700 soldiers from the federal armed forces. They arrived “to guarantee law and order” shortly before the World Cup in the summer of 2014. The World Cup lasted a month. The military stayed there for a year and two months.

It could have happened to anyone. But it happened to me. And they destroyed my life

In addition to the armed forces and the military police, there is a specific body to regain control of the State of territories where drug trafficking or paramilitaries dictate their rules in parallel with the institutions. These are the Pacifying Police Units and They have been part of the landscape of dozens of Rio’s favelas since 2008. However, for residents, their results are not encouraging. Police operations to pacify high-crime areas are only justified if they can guarantee the rights of all citizens, starting with the residents of the marginal neighborhood, something that has not happened.

Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International criticize the permanence of the army and the military police in the favelas. What it has done is increase human rights violations and militarize daily life in some of the poorest communities. The armed forces do not have adequate training for this type of operation and have little experience in dialoguing with civil society.

Brazil has one of the highest homicide numbers in the world. Perhaps that is why Vitor’s mother thinks her son was lucky. Between 2005 and 2014, 5,132 cases of homicides committed by agents who were on duty in Rio were registered. In 2015, at least 307 people were killed by officers in police operations. So far in 2016, homicides resulting from police interventions in the city have increased by 10% and we are only 100 days away from the opening of the Olympic Games. Although it is not possible to directly link this increase in police killings with the preparations for this mega sporting event, statistical data reveal an unequivocal pattern of excessive use of force, violence, and impunity that tarnishes the work of public security institutions .

“Those of us who live here are all suspects. That is not fair. It could have happened to anyone. But it happened to me. And they destroyed my life, ”Vitor laments.

Angel Gonzalo is a journalist for Amnesty International in Spain. In March 2016, he participated, together with a team from the organization, in a visit to some favelas in Rio de Janeiro. There he met with human rights associations and victims of violence at the hands of the security forces.