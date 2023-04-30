Meeting will be held on the 2nd day of Agrishow, the largest agribusiness fair in Latin America

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro, will have a meeting with the ruralist caucus on Tuesday (2.May.2023) to discuss the sector’s priority guidelines. It will be the minister’s 1st meeting with congressmen from the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front).

He will make announcements to deputies and senators of measures that are being studied by the government in the sector. In March, Fávaro asked for help of R$ 1 billion from the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadto finance agribusiness projects.

He will talk with congressmen about the relevant agro agendas in Congress and the Crop Plan. It will send the message that there will be resources available to farmers until the next plan.

Fávaro should also be asked about land invasion by the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers). The meeting with the ruralist group would take place at agrishow, the largest agribusiness fair in Latin America, but the government will not participate. The event will be held in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

The presence of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) bothers the government ministerial team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “If he goes, I won’t”, said Fávaro on Tuesday (25.Apr.2023). He said he was not invited due to Bolsonaro’s presence, but that he will go at a next opportunity.

Bolsonaro intends to make his 1st appearance at a public event after returning from the United States. In Ribeirão Preto, he had more valid votes than Lula in the 2022 elections. There were 59.62% against 40.38% for the president.

Fávaro said, in January 2023, that if the FPA is not politicized, the government will have “great convergences”.