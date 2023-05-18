Estadão Contenti

05/18/2023

The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, said this Wednesday, 17, that the government is considering increasing the mandatory content of ethanol in gasoline to 30%. “It is already on the radar of the Brazilian government, of President Lula, of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, the mandatory addition of 30% of ethanol in gasoline, to increase by 2.5 percentage points. This is already on the radar. There is a whole situation to be studied yet, but it is a great possibility”, he told journalists at the 1st Congress of the Brazilian Association of Corn Producers (Abramilho), held yesterday in Brasília. Today, the mandatory percentage of anhydrous ethanol in fuel is 27.5%.

The minister mentioned the possibility of increasing ethanol in gasoline among the measures that can be adopted by the government to promote the corn market, amid the cooling of cereal prices. “This consequently increases corn consumption to push prices up a little and guarantee stability to producers”, said Favaro.

Among other measures, the minister cited the expansion of the market for the use of the cereal, the openings of the foreign market. “If all these measures are not fully sufficient, the minimum price guarantee program must be ‘startado’ (initiated) by the federal government as far as possible.”

