Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 – 19:22

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro, stated that the rural insurance claim that will be addressed in the preparation of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for 2025 is around R$3 billion.

“The idea, as you know the request of the representative entities of the CNA (Brazilian Agriculture and Livestock Confederation), is around R$2.9, R$3 billion. We will work on this with the support of the government in the LDO from 2024 to 2025”, said the minister in a press conference after the launch of the 2024/2025 Harvest Plan this Wednesday, the 3rd.

According to the minister, the winter harvest would already be covered by more resources made available.

According to Fávaro, the decision to supplement rural insurance in Rio Grande do Sul was a decision to serve the region with the highest demand. Even before the catastrophe caused by the floods last month, according to the minister, the state was already the one that demanded the most rural insurance resources.

“The decision was to actually attack where it is most needed, and that is why the subsidy. You can see that the number of producers affected, the area covered, the resources, will always produce 100% or more than 100% to meet the needs of Rio Grande do Sul, which, in reality, better covers that state, now that it needs it, and relieves the other Brazilian states of the rural insurance burden,” explained the minister.