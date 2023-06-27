Estadão Contenti

Brasília, 27th – The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, stated that the Crop Plan 2023/24 launched this Tuesday, 27th, is an example of the meaning of the government’s slogan: “Union and Reconstruction”. “It doesn’t matter who voted, now it’s time to govern for everyone,” he said, at the launch ceremony of the program aimed at agribusiness, a sector close to former president Jair Bolsonaro in last year’s electoral process.

The Record Harvest Plan is seen by the government as an opportunity to get closer to agribusiness, which is still resistant to the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to Fávaro, agribusiness needs to intensify its production, including in degraded passages, which add up to 50 to 60 million hectares.

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, the President of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros, the President of the BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG ), and ministers such as Fernando Haddad (Finance), Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development), Marina Silva (Environment) and Rui Costa (Casa Civil).























