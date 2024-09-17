Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2024 – 18:06

Brasília, 17 – Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro told representatives of the Citrus Defense Fund (Fundecitrus) that the release of pesticides to combat greening, a disease that affects citrus farming, is a priority for the ministry. “I believe that together – government, producers and industry – we will be able to develop solutions and face this challenge, maintaining the strength of this activity. The release of new molecules is progressing rapidly, and is the number one priority of the Ministry of Agriculture,” Fávaro told representatives of the sector during a visit to a company in Araraquara (SP).

Greening, a disease called Huanglongbing (HLB)is caused by the bacteria Candidatus Liberibacter spp and is considered one of the most serious diseases in citrus groves. The incidence rate of greening has increased significantly this year throughout the citrus belt of São Paulo and Triângulo/Sudoeste Mineiro. This is the seventh consecutive year of growth of the disease, according to a survey by Fundecitrus.

In Brazil, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, the disease is present and under control in Minas Gerais, Paraná, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul. “We support the research and all necessary measures will be taken. We will overcome this challenge and Brazil will continue to be a major global producer of citrus fruits and opportunities in citrus farming,” Fávaro told industry representatives.