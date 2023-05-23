Lula’s Minister affirms that it is “the role of the State to carry out Agrarian Reform, but within the Law”

The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Favarosaid that if invited to speak at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers), he would “very peacefully” because it defends the right to property for all.

“It is the role of the State to carry out Agrarian Reform, but within the Law”. The statement was given in an interview with the program “Living Wheel“from the TV Cultura on Monday (May 22, 2023).

Asked what he thinks of the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) to be the rapporteur for the MST’s CPI, Fávaro said he hoped that the congressman “fulfill your role with respect for the rules, respecting Brazilian agribusiness, different opinions and do not make the CPI a political platform”.

Regarding the occupation by the MST headquarters of Embrapa (Brazilian Research and Agricultural Company), Fávaro said that the government is “of dialogue” with workers and that the movement will not need to take actions like this to draw attention.

“It makes no sense to call attention to a government that is open to dialogue. I need to understand how far they want to draw attention. The government is in favor of agrarian reform and of meeting the demand of men and women who have a vocation for land to produce food. You don’t need that extremehe says.

The minister said that demonstrations are legitimate, but he does not understand the reasons for the invasions on Embrapa lands.