Estadão Content 10/29/2023 – 15:24

The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, said that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will take the program for the recovery and conversion of degraded pastures to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28), which will be held from November 30th in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. “The program increases 40 million hectares with agriculture, livestock, forestry and respect for the environment. It is an example for the world and one of the examples that Brazil, President Lula, will take to the COP”, said Favaro in an audio sent to the press, after a meeting with the president at Palácio do Planalto on Thursday, 26.

The minister reported that he also discussed attracting international resources for the program. “He was excited and will be a great ambassador for this. I told him that five investment funds are already bringing resources and he, personally, will dedicate himself to this to boost growth”, said Fávaro.

In addition to the participation and positioning of Brazilian agriculture at COP-28, Fávaro presented an overview of the department’s performance to the president, including the restructuring of Embrapa, the performance of the Safra Plan and measures to support the dairy sector. “We are dealing with expanding resources for rural insurance. He is determined to make this happen so that we can combat climate adversity and bring peace of mind to rural producers”, added the minister.