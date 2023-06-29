Estadão Contenti

Politicians and agribusiness leaders mourned the death of the former Minister of Agriculture nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, Alysson Paolinelli, at the age of 86, which took place this Thursday, the 29th. Paolinelli’s unquestionable legacy “overcomes the barriers of time” and leaves his mark eternal.

“Paolinelli’s contribution to agriculture and to Brazil perpetuates his existence and makes his innovative spirit reborn every day. Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, creator of Embrapa, he revolutionized Brazilian agriculture, bringing prosperity to what was believed to be infertile soil. His work gave rise to one of the greatest agricultural powers in the world in the country. More than that, his legacy feeds families and science”, wrote Fávaro on Instagram.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said he received the news of the death of Paolinelli, his countryman, with sadness. “A leader, internationally recognized for his significant contributions to the modernization and strength of agribusiness in Brazil,” he wrote on Twitter.

Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, also mourned Paolinelli’s passing. “A great leader, responsible for the ‘Cerrado Revolution’, and who stimulated the progress of agriculture in the country, uniting sustainability and technology”, he said.

Deputy leader of the Lula government in Congress, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) said that Paolinelli was the “father” of agriculture in Brazil. “His vision of him transformed the agro, boosting Minas Gerais as a reference in the production of grains. His legacy is invaluable for our State”, he wrote in a post on Twitter.

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), who visited the former minister last Saturday, stated that Paolinelli was one of the biggest names in Brazilian agriculture. “With whom I had the satisfaction of learning a lot. His work collaborated to transform our agro into a world power. Rest in peace teacher, you will be greatly missed around here”, said Zema.

Former minister and senator Tereza Cristina (PP-MS), said that Paolinelli was her adviser at all times. “I have fond memories of his brilliance at meetings in Brasilia in recent years. It was he who, in the 1970s, transformed Embrapa into the jewel of our agriculture. His name will forever be inscribed in the pantheon of great Brazilians! Thanks to Paolinelli’s vision and leadership, we stopped being importers of food, we guaranteed plenty for our people and became the agri-environmental power that we are today”, said Tereza Cristina, also on Instagram.

Former Minister of Agriculture in the Temer government, businessman Blairo Maggi, also mourned Paolinelli’s death. “Today Brazil and the world lose a great man and I, a great idol and friend! Minister Alysson Paulinelli is not replaceable”, said Maggi, in a social network.

The president of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front, federal deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR) stated that Paolinelli encouraged the use of technology in food production. “What led to the rise of the sector. I was with him a few months ago, with whom I learned a lot”, lamented Lupion on a social network.

In a note of regret, the FPA stated that it is impossible to measure the scope of Paolinelli’s contribution “to the sector and the development that allowed the expansion of the sustainable tropical agricultural revolution”. “Twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, he was the big name responsible for the development of Brazilian agriculture as we know it today, capable of guaranteeing safe food to supply our country and the world. In the 1970s, he led the scientific and technological leap that placed tropical agriculture, in particular the Brazilian Cerrado biome, at the center of food production on the planet. Paolinelli was also a supporter of research, science and technology”, lamented the ruralist group.























