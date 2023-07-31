Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2023 – 18:30 Share

The CEO of the Saudi Agricultural Investment Company (Salic), one of the shareholders of BRF and Minerva Foods, Mohammed bin Mansour Al-Mousa, met this Sunday, 30th, with the Minister of Agriculture of Brazil, Carlos Fávaro, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss areas of cooperation in the food security sector and leverage bilateral expertise in agriculture and livestock, Salic said in a statement.

The Arab company noted that it has been investing in Brazil since 2016 and that accessing animal protein sources is part of its strategy, “seeking to achieve food security goals in this sector, both locally and globally”.

According to Fávaro reported on social networks, Brazil presented “the largest sustainable food production project in the world, with investments in the recovery and conversion of low-productivity pastures to arable areas and crop-pasture-forest integration. It is an investment in food security and climate change control!”, he said in a post.

Fávaro has been on an official trip to Asia since last Wednesday, the 26th. He was in South Korea and Japan, where he left on Saturday for Saudi Arabia. Among the main objectives of the trip are the promotion of sustainable production in Brazil and the discussion of the health protocol that deals with avian flu.