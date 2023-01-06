The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro (PSD), finished assembling its team of secretaries. He appointed lawyer Irajá Lacerda as his number 2. He will be the executive secretary of the folder.

The nomination is the 1st of the ministry and was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union).

Irajá is 39 years old and is the son of José Lacerda, Fávaro’s 2nd alternate in the Senate. like the Power360 anticipated, there is a backroom agreement between Fávaro and his 2 substitutes for them to alternate in office while he is minister. The 1st alternate is Margareth Buzetti, appointed by former minister and former governor Blairo Maggi.

The executive secretary is the 2nd most relevant name in the ministry and is responsible for the internal management of the ministry.

Irajá is a lawyer specializing in agrarian law and has chaired the Agrarian Law Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-MT).

secretaries

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro (PSD), began to define its team of secretaries. So far, at least 7 names are closed. Are they: