Minister participates in event with businessmen from Brazil and China in Beijing; says Lula is back from “responsible government”

To an audience made up of Brazilian and Chinese businessmen, the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaroapologized for the treatment given by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Asian country. “We recognize that in recent years, treatment has not been adequate. Brazil has always had a very friendly diplomacy, very respectful of our partners. But unfortunately, for a short period, relations were not the best.”said this Monday (27.Mar.2023), when starting his speech at the seminar, accompanied by Power360. The minister also said that the new management Lula it is a “responsible government”.