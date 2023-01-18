The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Favaro, announced on this 4th fair (18.jan.2023) that China and Indonesia have enabled more refrigerator plants that can export to the countries. These are units that produce beef and poultry.

In the case of Indonesia, all authorized plants are beef. They are, according to the ministry:

Barra Mansa – Sertãozinho (SP);

– Sertãozinho (SP); frigol – Água Azul do Norte (PA);

– Água Azul do Norte (PA); frigon – Jaru (RO);

– Jaru (RO); Astra fridge – Cruzeiro do Oeste (PR);

– Cruzeiro do Oeste (PR); Marfrig – Chupinguaia (RO);

– Chupinguaia (RO); Marfrig – Promise (SP);

– Promise (SP); Marfrig – Tangará da Serra (MT);

– Tangará da Serra (MT); Maxi Beef – Carlos Chagas (MG);

– Carlos Chagas (MG); Mercury Food – Xinguara (PA);

– Xinguara (PA); Minerva – Janaúba (MG);

– Janaúba (MG); Great Valley – Matupá (MT);

In the case of China, 3 plants that had been suspended since last year were released, according to the minister:

beautiful food (birds) – Itaquiraí (MS);

(birds) – Itaquiraí (MS); JBS – Mozarlândia (GO);

– Mozarlândia (GO); São Salvador Food (birds) – Itaberaí (GO).

Apart from that, Fávaro also announced the authorization for the export of Brazilian cotton production to Egypt.

The minister said that he has been in the portfolio for a short time and that these releases are not the result of his work. He attributed the movements to an improvement in the country’s image abroad after the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “The mood favorable to Brazil is back”said.

“The fruit of the work of our businessmen, of technicians from the Ministry of Agriculture, but without a doubt of President Lula’s credibility”declared Favaro.

The minister stated that Egypt’s release serves more as a seal of quality than as an open market.

“Who doesn’t want to buy an Egyptian cotton shirt, an Egyptian cotton quality sheet? If Brazil is going to export to Egypt, it means that it has quality”he stated.

Fávaro made the remarks to journalists in the lobby of the Planalto Palace after a meeting with Lula.