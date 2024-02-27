Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/27/2024 – 17:54

The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, said this Tuesday. 27, after a meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the government is expected to announce aid measures for agricultural sectors in March. He mentioned beef cattle farming and soybean and corn producers as possible beneficiaries.

“Today, the Brazilian summer harvest is practically 40% harvested. The idea is, before the end of the harvest, for those who had climate problems, lack of income problems, those sectors, have measures already announced. It is being structured with the Ministry of Finance, with BNDES as well”, declared the minister.

“The idea is that before the end of the harvest, the measures will be announced. In the month of March, in the month of March we must announce it”, stated Fávaro.

“We are stratifying this so that we can attend and launch programs and also study the extension of the maturities of investments that mature in 2024”, declared the minister. “The idea is to have a line of credit for working capital, which has a grace period, two years of grace, perhaps, and another three years to repay,” said Fávaro.

According to him, Lula advised him to build alternatives to avoid judicial recoveries and defaults in agriculture due to the drop in prices of some products. Despite this, Fávaro said that there is no crisis. These would be preventive actions, organized in a structured package.

The minister also said that the president intends to visit states where agriculture is strong to launch works under the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC). According to Fávaro, Lula also instructed him to organize a business mission to look for new business in Africa.