The 1999 Intercontinental Cup was the 38th edition of the tournament and pitted the European champion, Manchester Unitedagainst the South American champion, the Palmeiras from Brazil.

The former Colombian soccer player was a figure in that Palmeiras Faustino Aspriillawho lived special moments in the Brazilian team.

Tino does not forget what his time at that club was like and this Monday he remembered a special experience he had at that Intercontinental.

In the ESPN program F360, Tino revealed a special event that he had to experience and that could change history.

Tino said that he avoided giving a pass that could have ended in a goal and all because before the game a group of players asked the coach Luiz Felipe Scolari that he did not put the Colombian as the starter.

Photo: Instagram: @eltinoasprilla

In the training before the game, Tino, who had already found out, scored a goal from 40 meters, as he recalled, and that forced the coach to line him up in the starting team.

When they were 0-0, Tino says that he eluded two players in a counterattack and on the right he had Paulo Nuneswho was one of those who asked him not to play.

Instead of giving the ball to the foot of Nunes, who was in a finishing position, it was called long to force him to run and shoot to the center so that he could not score. Nothing happened in that play, but Tino believes today, so many years later, that if the ball had passed to him it could have been a goal and a victory for Palmeiras, who finally lost.

In that Palmeiras, Asprilla was one of the two foreigners, along with the Paraguayan Francisco Arce. Tino has already said that Nunes and ZInho did not pass the ball to him.

Manchester won 1-0 with a goal from Roy Keane.

