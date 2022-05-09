Former soccer player Faustino el ‘Tino’ Asprilla, now dedicated to sports commentary on television, is one of the sportsmen who has stood out the most in the country for his attitude and good humor.

In the last hours, “Tino” aroused the laughter of his followers with a video presenting what would be his “proposals” to be president of Colombia.

“Regarding the political situation in our country, here I leave you with a bit of humor, made with great affection. Any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental. This May 29, go out and vote well, conscientiously, panitas”Asprilla announced in the description of her video posted on Instagram.

In the footage, the former player of Cúcuta Deportivo, Atlético Nacional and the Italian Parma, among others, is seen to simulate that he is in a political speech.

“Vote for me, I’m going to build a bridge here”He says.

“There is no river here,” Víctor Osorio, his lifelong friend, replies.

“I also build the river for them,” Asprilla replies.

“And the rich with me are going to eat m…”, adds the former soccer player.

“And we poor people?” asks Osorio.

“No way…” says ‘Tino’.

“In my campaign no one will go to bed without eating…”Asprilla continues.

“I’m cold,” says Osorio.

“Then don’t go to bed!” concludes ‘Tino’.

The video, which already has more than 30 thousand reactions, closes with a couple of ‘bloopers’ from Asprilla during the recording.

SPORTS