73-year-old TV presenter has been hospitalized since August 5 because of heart failure

TV presenter Fausto Silva, 73, will need a heart transplant. For this, he joined a queue administered by the São Paulo State Health Department. The information was disclosed in a note by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein this Sunday (20.Aug.2023): “On August 5, Fausto Silva was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein for treatment of heart failure, a condition that has been followed since 2020. He is under intensive care and, due to the worsening condition, there is an indication for heart transplantation . The patient is on dialysis and needs medication to help the heart pump. Fausto Silva has already been included in the single line of transplants, governed by the State Department of Health of São Paulo, which takes into account, for prioritization, the waiting time, blood typing and the severity of the case”. Faustão has been hospitalized since August 5 because of heart failure. On Friday (18.Aug), he appeared in a video released by his son, João Guilherme Silva. “Fortunately, I haven’t died yet”declared in the recording.