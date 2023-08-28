Presenter performed a heart transplant this Sunday (27.Aug) after spending 7 days on the waiting list

The Ministry of Health released this Sunday (27.Aug.2023) a announcement about the heart transplant done earlier on TV presenter Fausto Silva. According to the note, Faustão, as he is known, had priority in the queue due to his serious health condition.

This Sunday, Albert Einstein Hospital reported that it received an alert from the Transplant Center of the State of São Paulo for a compatibility assessment. According to the hospital, the surgery was performed earlier this afternoon and was a “success“.

Faustão was hospitalized on August 5 for heart failure and spent 7 days on the waiting list administered by the São Paulo State Health Department.

According to the Ministry of Health, the presenter is the 14th patient contemplated by the heart donation procedure in the country since August 19th. In São Paulo alone, where Faustão is hospitalized, there were 8 surgeries.

During the 1st half of 2023, 206 heart transplants were performed in Brazil, representing an increase of 16% compared to last year. The numbers are in panel of the Unified Health System (SUS).