The procedure was carried out in the early afternoon of this Sunday (27.Aug) and lasted about 2:30 am; presenter remains hospitalized in the ICU

Presenter Fausto Silva, aged 73, underwent heart transplant surgery earlier this Sunday afternoon (27.Aug.2023) at the Albert Einstein hospital. According to a statement released by the hospital, the procedure lasted 2h30.

The Albert Einstein hospital was called by the Transplantation Center of the State of São Paulo during the early hours of the morning and carried out the compatibility assessment. The presenter remains hospitalized in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) to monitor the adaptation of the organ. Here’s the full from the note released by the hospital (106 KB).

“The surgery took place in the early afternoon and lasted about 2h30. The procedure was successfully performed and Fausto Silva remains in the ICU, as the next few hours are important for monitoring the organ’s adaptation and rejection control,” wrote the hospital.

The presenter joined the waiting list managed by the São Paulo State Health Secretariat for the transplant on August 20.

Faustão has been hospitalized since August 5 because of heart failure. On Friday (18.Aug), he appeared in a video released by his son, João Guilherme Silva. “Fortunately, I haven’t died yet”declared in the recording.

The presenter has already experienced other health problems. Faustão suffered from diabetes. In 2009, he had a bariatric procedure –stomach reduction surgery– and lost more than 40kg.

Afterwards, he lost another 26 kg when treating a lymphatic edema that he had in one of his legs. In 2018, she underwent angioplasty – a treatment to unclog the heart arteries by inserting a catheter. In December 2020, Fausto underwent surgery to place a pacemaker.