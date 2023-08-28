Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/27/2023 – 17:25

Presenter Fausto Silva, known as Faustão, underwent surgery for a heart transplant this Sunday afternoon (27). He has been hospitalized since August 5 at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

“The procedure was successfully performed and Fausto Silva remains in the ICU, as the next few hours are important for monitoring the organ’s adaptation and rejection control”, informs the medical bulletin.

Related news:

According to the hospital, the Transplant Center of the State of São Paulo communicated the unit in the early hours of today, when “the evaluation of compatibility of the organ was started, taking into account the blood type B”.

The procedure began this afternoon and lasted about two and a half hours, according to the medical bulletin signed by cardiologist Fernando Bacal; by the cardiovascular surgeon Fábio Antônio Gaiotto; and by the medical director and Hospital Services at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Miguel Cendoroglo Neto.

Faustão was included in the transplant queue after worsening heart failure, which has been followed since 2020.

In a statement on August 20, the hospital said: “Fausto Silva has already been included in the single line of transplants, governed by the São Paulo State Health Department, which takes into account, for prioritization, the waiting time, blood type and severity of the case”.