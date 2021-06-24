The presenter Fausto Silva should receive around R$ 40 million from the Globo Network because of the early termination of his contract, previously scheduled to end on December 31st. The value was determined by Ricardo Feltrin column, at the UOL. According to the columnist, the money refers to the payment of Faustão’s salaries until the end of the year and the participation that the presenter would have in advertisements.

The amount is greater than the amount that Serie B clubs in Brazilian football will receive in 2021. report of UOL, Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Vasco will be entitled to TV shares from Globe less than the termination of the presenter.

Cruzeiro plans to receive R$17 million during the season. Botafogo already expects to pocket at least R$ 22.4 million in the year. Vasco did not disclose the values. Calculation of UOL Sport pointed out that at least R$30 million goes to the team. In the case of Rio clubs, the transfers made by the Record TV, which broadcast the state championship.

THE Globo Network decided to anticipate the departure of Faustão “for strategic and internal reasons”. In a statement, the station stated that the termination was formalized together with the former employee.

The host James Leifert will be ahead of Sunday afternoons from Globe until the debut of the new project of Luciano Huck, still under development and scheduled for release in 2022.

Fausto Silva will be at Band from January 2022. In a statement, Grupo Bandeirantes states that the presenter’s return is “an old dream”.

The note still says that, “once everything is confirmed next week, his return to the network will be a reason for enormous joy among everyone and reinforces the Band’s strategy”.

