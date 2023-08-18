In a statement, the Albert Einstein hospital reported that the 73-year-old presenter “is stable and in intensive care”

The former host of Band Fausto Silva, 73 years old, has been hospitalized at Albert Einstein Hospital since August 5 to be treated for heart failure. In a note, the institution informed that he “He is stable and in intensive care”. Here’s the full from the health bulletin (401 KB).

Faustão left the Band in May 2023, after 1 year and a half at the station. His program “Faustão na Band” had more than 700 hours of programming and 350 editions. It aired for the 1st time on January 17, 2022.