Presenter had a heart transplant on August 27 after being diagnosed with heart failure

Presenter Fausto Silva, known as Faustão, was discharged from hospital this Saturday (September 23, 2023). He had been admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, since last Wednesday (September 20, 2023) for post-surgical follow-up. Less than 1 month ago, Faustão had a heart transplant.

According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital, the 73-year-old presenter will continue under medical guidance in this phase of rehabilitation after the heart transplant. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 95 kB).

FAUSTÃO’S HEALTH

The presenter has already experienced other health problems, such as diabetes. In 2009, he underwent bariatric surgery – stomach reduction surgery – and lost more than 40 kg. Afterwards, he lost another 26 kg by treating lymphatic edema in one of his legs.

In 2018, he underwent angioplasty – treatment to unblock the heart arteries through the introduction of a catheter. In December 2020, Fausto underwent surgery to install a pacemaker.

On August 5, 2023, the presenter was hospitalized to treat heart failure and undergo dialysis. He underwent a heart transplant on August 27.

Faustão returned to the hospital on Wednesday (September 20, 2023), 8 days after being discharged. At the time, the medical team reported that it was “a routine protocol that evaluates the functioning of the heart [transplantado] and if there are signs of rejection”.