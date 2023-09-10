Presenter underwent surgery due to heart failure; he will continue under medical guidance

Presenter Fausto Silva, better known as Faustão, aged 73, was discharged from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, this Sunday (September 10, 2023). According to the medical bulletin, he will continue to be evaluated to complete heart transplant rehabilitation. Here’s the full of the bulletin (PDF – 97 kB).

Faustão was hospitalized on August 5 with heart failure. On August 27, he underwent a heart transplant after spending 20 days on the waiting list managed by the São Paulo State Department of Health.

On August 31, he thanked the family of Fábio, a 35-year-old athlete who donated his heart. The video was shared on Instagram “Faustão of my heart”created and managed by the presenter’s wife, Luciana Cardoso.

For the presenter, he is alive thanks to “incredible grandeur and absurd generosity” from the donor’s father, José Pereira da Silva, his brother and his widow, who authorized the removal of the organ. In Brazil, only family members can consent to the procedure.

The disease that affected Faustão limits the amount of blood that the heart is capable of pumping to the body. In 2018, he underwent angioplasty – treatment to unblock the heart arteries through the introduction of a catheter. And in December 2020, he had surgery to install a pacemaker.

In addition to heart issues, he has also experienced other health problems, such as diabetes. In 2009, he underwent bariatric surgery – stomach reduction surgery – and lost more than 40 kg. Afterwards, he lost another 26 kg by treating lymphatic edema in one of his legs.