According to the latest medical bulletin, “there is no evidence of rejection” of the organ transplanted on August 27

Presenter Fausto Silva, better known as Faustão, is recovering well after undergoing a heart transplant on August 27. A medical bulletin released this Friday (September 8, 2023) by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein indicates that there are no signs of organ rejection. Here’s the full (PDF – 98 kB).

The presenter was transferred from the semi-intensive ward to the apartment. He has been breathing without the help of machines since August 29th and thanked the donor. He is 73 years old.

Faustão was hospitalized on August 5 with heart failure. The disease limits the amount of blood the heart is able to pump to the body. He got the new organ after spending 20 days in the transplant queue.

As of September 1, more than 66,000 people are awaiting organ transplants in Brazil – more than half of patients are awaiting a kidney.