Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 20:35

Presenter Fausto Silva, known as Faustão, underwent heart transplant surgery this Sunday, the 27th, at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, after being “prioritized in the waiting list due to his very serious health condition”. The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Health. Also according to the agency, between August 19 and 26, 13 heart transplants were performed in the country, seven in São Paulo.

“This Sunday (27), another patient in the capital of São Paulo was contemplated with a heart transplant, in this case, also prioritized in the waiting list due to his very serious health condition – the presenter Fausto Silva. He received a heart after verifying the necessary compatibility for the procedure, as well as the other seven transplanted”, says the note from the Ministry of Health.

The presenter has been hospitalized since the 5th of August after having a serious case of heart failure. According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital, the surgery took place early this Sunday afternoon and lasted 2:30 am. The procedure was successfully performed, according to the hospital. Faustão is now in the ICU to monitor the adaptation of the organ and control rejection.

The Transplant Center of the State of São Paulo, which contacted the Albert Einstein Hospital about the availability of the organ, did not inform the exact date on which Faustão entered the transplant queue. A medical bulletin on the 20th pointed out that “there was a worsening of the heart failure condition and, therefore, surgery (transplantation) started to be indicated by the team that has been accompanying him in the treatment since 2000”.

On the other hand, the São Paulo body informs that 12 patients met the requirements to receive the heart. Of this total, four were prioritized, and Faustão occupied the second position in this selection.

“The transplant team of the patient who occupied the first position decided to refuse the organ and, therefore, the offer went to the second patient in the selection”, says the note from the Central de Transplantes do Estado de São Paulo.

O Estadão also requested information about the organ donor, but received no response.

Experts say that rapid transplantation is not rare

A period of less than 30 days for a heart transplant is not uncommon, according to specialists interviewed by the Estadão. “A period of less than 30 days is not uncommon for a patient to be transplanted with a heart according to the severity criteria that we have today. This year, 60 patients in Brazil received the organ with less than a month’s waiting list”, says Gustavo Fernandes Ferreira, president of the Brazilian Association of Organ Transplantation (ABTO) and director of the Santa Casa transplant program.

This is the same vision of Paulo Pêgo Fernandes, professor of thoracic surgery at the Faculty of Medicine of USP and chairman of the board of ABTO. (The deadline) is not surprising. It’s not routine, but it’s not the first case either. We’ve had even faster cases ”, he assesses.

There are different priority categories according to the patient’s health status. Those who need mechanical assistance for the functioning of the heart with the device known as ecmo, an extracorporeal machine that provides support for the cardiac system, is the first in line.

Then come those who need intra-aortic balloons, which help pump blood. Then the patients who are in the ICU, with intravenous medications. Finally, those who receive treatment in the ward. When the recipient is undergoing home outpatient treatment, the chronological order in the queue is valid and the wait reaches a few months.

For heart transplantation, technical criteria are considered, such as blood typing, weight and height compatibility, genetic compatibility. The size of the organ is also important. “In a priority patient, the average is 40 days, but it depends on all these factors”, says Pego.

According to the Ministry of Health, the list for transplants is unique and applies to both SUS and private network patients. and different severity criteria for each organ determine the order of patients to be transplanted.

When the technical criteria are similar, the chronological order of registration, that is, the order of arrival, works as a tiebreaker. Patients in critical condition are treated with priority, due to their clinical condition.