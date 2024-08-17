Faustão was admitted to Albert Einstein on Thursday afternoon (August 15) and Silvio Santos has been hospitalized since August 1.

Fausto Silva, known as Faustão, 73, was at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo (SP) on the afternoon of Thursday (August 15, 2024). According to the TV presenter’s press office, the visit to the unit was for “routine of his treatment since April and there was no hospitalization”.

The owner of the SBT (Brazilian Television System), Silvio Santos, 93 years old, has been hospitalized in the same hospital since August 1st. Poder360on the evening of this Friday (16th August), the channel’s press office informed that the presenter is recovering and “It’s getting better every day”.

FAUSTÃO’S HEALTH

Faustão was hospitalized for 53 days after a worsening of his kidney disease. He was discharged on April 12. On February 26, he underwent kidney transplant surgery. The presenter had received a heart 6 months earlier. He was hospitalized for heart failure in August 2023.

HEALTH OF SILVIO SANTOS

On July 18, Silvio Santos was also hospitalized after being diagnosed with H1N1. The virus, also called influenza A, is the variation of the flu virus responsible for causing swine flu. He was discharged on July 20.