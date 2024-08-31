Martin takes back the top

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 J.Martin Ducati 279 2 F. Bagnaia Ducati 276 3 E. Bastianini Ducati 217 4 Mr. Marquez Ducati 204 5 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 139 6 B. Binder KTM 132 7 P. Acosta GasGas 132 8 A. Espargaro Aprilia 113 9 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 104 10 A. Marquez Ducati 104 11 F. Morbidelli Ducati 73 12 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 73 13 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 60 14 F. Quartararo Yamaha 51 15 J.Miller KTM 47 16 R. Fernandez Aprilia 46 17 A. Fernandez GasGas 16 18 J.Zarco Honda 14 19 J.Mir Honda 13 20 T.Nakagami Honda 13 21 A. Rins Yamaha 8 22 D. Pedrosa KTM 7 23 P. Espargaro KTM 6 24 L. Marini Honda 1 25 S. Bradl Honda 0 26 L.Savadori Aprilia 0

Marc Márquez won by dominating the Sprint at Aragon, taking his first win as a Ducati rider, even though it was ‘just’ a Saturday race. Also on the podium were Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta.

Jorge Martin he is once again the leader of the World Championship with a three-point margin over Francesco Bagnaia, ninth today, but evidently betrayed by a faulty tyre which immediately made the start of the two-time world champion a nightmare, as he fought to snatch at least one point, resisting Marco Bezzecchi in the final stages.