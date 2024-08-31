Martin takes back the top
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|279
|2
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|276
|3
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|217
|4
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|204
|5
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|139
|6
|B. Binder
|KTM
|132
|7
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|132
|8
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|113
|9
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|104
|10
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|104
|11
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|73
|12
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|73
|13
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|60
|14
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|51
|15
|J.Miller
|KTM
|47
|16
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|46
|17
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|16
|18
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|14
|19
|J.Mir
|Honda
|13
|20
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|13
|21
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|8
|22
|D. Pedrosa
|KTM
|7
|23
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|6
|24
|L. Marini
|Honda
|1
|25
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|0
|26
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|0
Marc Márquez won by dominating the Sprint at Aragon, taking his first win as a Ducati rider, even though it was ‘just’ a Saturday race. Also on the podium were Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta.
Jorge Martin he is once again the leader of the World Championship with a three-point margin over Francesco Bagnaia, ninth today, but evidently betrayed by a faulty tyre which immediately made the start of the two-time world champion a nightmare, as he fought to snatch at least one point, resisting Marco Bezzecchi in the final stages.
