D.he messenger service WhatsApp and the picture service Instagram failed in several countries on Friday. At the portal allestoerungen.de, the error messages from users for both services from the Facebook group skyrocketed in the early evening. Facebook itself was apparently not affected by the disruptions, neither the Facebook website nor the Facebook app.

The Downdetector malfunction portal also received numerous malfunction reports on Friday evening; for Instagram alone, there are said to have been over 100,000 reports since 1 p.m. New York time (6 p.m. CET). A little later, WhatsApp and Instagram were running again.

A company spokesman confirmed the temporary problems with some of the group’s apps.