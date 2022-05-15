The publisher Phoenixx and the developer ALICE IN DISSONANCE they give us the announcement of fault – StP – LIGHTKRAVTEprequel to the series visual novel theme science-fiction-meets-fantasy fault. His debut is set for it May 27 up PC Street Steamand a 15% discount on the final price is planned for the launch.

Let’s get acquainted with this upcoming title!

Overview

fault – StP – LIGHTKRAVTE is the new chapter of the fault series, which has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide.

Fault stories are presented in the form of cinematic visual novels, which tell compelling stories of human drama in a world where science fiction has merged with fantasy. Experience the series’ unique ability to bend and blend genres, while preserving the pillars of good storytelling that will entertain readers.

Whether your tastes are oriented towards action and adventure or towards abstract abstrusity, you will surely find something to love in fault.

(The completion of the previous titles in the series – fault – milestone one and fault – milestone two side: above – is not required to enjoy fault – StP – LIGHTKRAVTE)

History

There are worlds that are forever unattainable, and wishes that can never come true.

In the realm of Rughzenhaide, where the development and proliferation of a technology known as manakravte has greatly enriched the lives of its people, an ordinary boy named Khaji leads a completely meaningless life as the son of a fruit farmer. Khaji’s dream is to become a painter, and he works diligently to improve his skills.

He practices every day, but is forced to continually confront the superior talent and creativity of his peers. His trust grows more and more mistreated, but his days remain unchanged, ordinary and serene as usual …

Until a shocking revelation shatters everything he thought he knew about himself and the world around him.

Features

Look, mom, they move! – Marvel at new characters and familiar faces bringing scenes to life like never before, with beautifully expressive animations! Remember when they called them kinetic novels? We have given the true meaning of the term “kinetic” back!

– Marvel at new characters and familiar faces bringing scenes to life like never before, with beautifully expressive animations! Remember when they called them kinetic novels? We have given the true meaning of the term “kinetic” back! It is definitely a novel! – And a lot more visual. Lovers of text adventures and art will find a lot to enjoy in this story, which boasts over 200,000 Japanese characters and over 50 CGs of unique events.

– And a lot more visual. Lovers of text adventures and art will find a lot to enjoy in this story, which boasts over 200,000 Japanese characters and over 50 CGs of unique events. What is a manakravte? – Newcomers to the series have nothing to fear, as a handy encyclopedia feature will help keep readers updated on the more involved aspects of the lore.

– Newcomers to the series have nothing to fear, as a handy encyclopedia feature will help keep readers updated on the more involved aspects of the lore. Timeline – fault – StP – LIGHTKRAVTE is a prequel set in Rughzenhaide, the hometown of Ritona and Selphine, and takes place five years before the events of fault – milestone one. This game is part of the fault sequence – SILENCE THE PEDANT.

(fault – SILENCE THE PEDANT is currently playable demo version.)