ROME. Rail traffic on the Naples-Rome high-speed line and on the Rome-Naples line via Formia and Rome-Naples via Cassino is progressively returning to normal, having slowed down significantly since 5am due to a technical problem on the line. However, rail traffic remains slow and heavily delayed. High Speed ​​trains have been routed on alternative routes from Naples to Rome via Formia or via Cassino, which require a longer travel time of up to 90 minutes. There have been variations, cancellations, route limitations or increased travel times of up to 10 minutes for regional trains following the high intensity of traffic on the Naples – Rome lines via Cassino and via Formia. There are currently nine high-speed trains with a journey time of more than 60 minutes. The train FR 8335 Fiumicino Airport (9:38) – Napoli Centrale (11:33) is canceled today.

Trains suffer delays due to route limitations and diversions on alternative routes from Naples to Rome via Formia or via Cassino. Trenitalia, in a note, and in the online communications, warns that “technical intervention is underway”. And he updates on some important traffic changes. Also Italo updates online the situation of its trains.

High Speed ​​trains can be routed on alternative routes from Naples to Rome, passing through Formia or Cassino, with a longer travel time up to 120 minutes. Regional trains may also record a longer travel time of up to 30 minutes due to the high traffic intensity on the Naples-Rome lines via Cassino and via Formia.

THE TRENITALIA UPDATE

High Speed ​​Trains with a longer journey time of more than 60 minutes:

FR 9606 Naples Centrale (5:09) – Milan Centrale (9:24)

FR 9612 Battipaglia (5:12) – Torino Porta Nuova (12:10)

FR 9608 Salerno (5:16) – Milan Centrale (10:00)

FR 8334 Napoli Centrale (5:45) – Fiumicino Airport (7:52)

FA 8300 Benevento (5:54) – Rome Termini (7:45)

FR 9516 Salerno (5.50am) – Turin Porta Nuova (1.00pm)

FR 9406 Naples Centrale (6:09) – Venice Santa Lucia (11:34)

FR 9616 Naples Centrale (6.55) – Milan Centrale (11.35)

FA 8333 Roma Termini (7.30) – Reggio Calabria Centrale (12.50)

Furthermore:

The train FR 9606 Napoli Centrale (5:09) – Milano Centrale (9:24) does not stop in Napoli Afragola today.

Passengers can use the train FR 9608 Salerno (5:16) – Milano Centrale (10:00).

The train FR 9304 Napoli Centrale (5.23) – Torino Porta Nuova (12.20) does not stop at Rome Termini today.

Finally the trains:

heading to Rome Termini they can continue from Rome Tiburtina with the first available trains managed by Trenitalia customer service staff.

departing from Rome Termini they can use the first available trains under the care of Trenitalia customer service staff.

The train FR 8334 Napoli Centrale (5:45) – Fiumicino Airport (7:52) ends the journey today at Rome Termini.

Passengers can continue with the first available trains:

The FR 9501 Rome Termini train (7:00) – Napoli Centrale (8:12) does not stop in Naples Afragola today.

Passengers can continue from Naples Centrale by Trenitalia customer service staff.

The train FR 9591 Florence Santa Maria Novella (7:05) – Fiumicino Airport (9:22) ends the journey today at Rome Termini.

Passengers can continue on the first available trains by Trenitalia customer service staff.

Trenitalia reminds you that passengers can find out the progress of each train through the online service Search for Train.

THE ITALO UPDATE

Italo 9908 Naples 05:14 → Turin Porta Nuova 11:35 / Delay 52 minutes

Italo 9968 Naples 05:35 → Milan Centrale 10:15 / Delay 89 minutes

Italo 9907 Milano Centrale 05:40 → Rome Termini 09:19 / On time

Italo 9904 Rome Termini 05:40 → Turin Porta Nuova 10:30 / On time

Italo 8954 Naples 05:50 → Bolzano 12:18 / Delay 28 minutes

Italo 9971 Torino Porta Nuova 06:00 → Salerno 12:50 / Not updated

Italo 9970 Naples 06:02 → Milan Centrale 10:45 / Delay 62 minutes

Italo 9998 Genova Brignole 06:04 → Naples 12:53 / On time

Italo 8904 Naples 06:07 → Venice Santa Lucia 11:55 / Delay 49 minutes

Italo 9967 Milano Centrale 06:15 → Naples 10:53 / On time