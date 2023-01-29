Netflix has released the fourth season of Fauda how the bulls are released on July 7 in Pamplona: the characters come out with such bravery that the viewer leans back on the sofa. For the uninformed, Fauda is an Israeli series about an elite army unit tasked with the most dodgy counter-terrorism missions. It could pass for a guilty pleasure, a Rambo in Hebrew and Arabic, but it contains too many traces of subtlety and eludes Manichaeism. It portrays Israeli society unprotected from alibis and that disturbs even the most basic viewer, the one who only wants to see how some hunks and not a few hunks get spanked.

In this season, the unit faces the most formidable enemy it has ever encountered: the rule of law. The plot takes them out of Israel and takes them to Brussels, where things work differently. They work well, boy, but these guys aren’t used to democratic fuss. While they try to free a comrade kidnapped by Hezbollah in Molenbeek, the Belgian ghetto where the Islamists live, they have to submit to the discipline of a police officer who explains that you cannot storm a mosque on suspicion or burst into a neighborhood with shots. Muslim. Doron, the Israeli protagonist, accuses the Belgians of doing nothing, protected by legalistic finesse. And this, which could be raised with the pro-fascist simplicity of dirty Harryin Fauda it becomes a tragedy and measures the distance between a country locked in its own violent psychosis and a European democracy entrenched in the rule of law and its limits.

Accustomed to a Spain where these issues are omitted or simplified up to the second grade level, I am amazed by the depth of a series that, in essence, is nothing more than an entertainment about cops and robbers.

