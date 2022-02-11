The immunologist advisor to the US president: «Ready to react in case of new variants. With a greater number of immunized it would be easier to return to normal “

CORRESPONDENT FROM WASHINGTON. TOnthony Fauci, “The Doctor,” flows from his office as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, the news and data coming from the heart of America on the pandemic and for the first time indulges in cautious optimism. The numbers of hospitalizations are decreasing, Omicron affects 200,000 people a day against 890,000 on 13 January. The curve is “encouraging – says Biden’s chief health care advisor – but we must be ready to react because we cannot predict the mutations of the virus.s“.

Doctor Fauci, given the contagion curves, can we say that the pandemic is at the last mile?

“We are moving in the right direction, but the road is not yet clearly marked. I am encouraged by what I see and the data we receive. Hospitalizations dropi, the cases drop. Each indicator is good: the ratio between infections and hospitalized people is low, fewer and fewer patients have to resort to ventilation machines or intensive care. Even the length of hospitalization has dropped. If we stay in this dimension and with the presence of Omicron, I would say that the direction is the right one. However, I don’t want to and can’t be too confident “.

Because?

«I have outlined a scenario linked to the predominance of Omicron and the tail of the Delta, but the direction of the virus is unpredictable, it is possible that a new variant will emerge and therefore ultimately I do not think it is appropriate to say that we are at the end. But I repeat, the indicators today are good and the direction is the right one“.

In the United States and many European countries, governments are loosening or lifting restrictions altogether. The desire for normality on the part of the people is strong. Do you think this is the right time to loosen your grip or would you have waited a little longer?

“It is understandable that there is a feeling of frustration and fatigue among the people for these two long years. I understand the reasons for governments called upon to make complex decisions. Lifting the restrictions, however, must go hand in hand with the practices that make it possible to mitigate the spread of the virus “.

Which ones in particular?

“You sayI love che it would be easier to return to normal if there were more people vaccinated. We do not discover anything new, the data confirm that vaccines and in particular associated with the booster (the booster) have a decisive impact in limiting the number of hospitalizations and mortality. Those who are not vaccinated are much more likely to end up hospitalized than those with the recommended dose. Unfortunately, in the United States the number of “full vaccinated”, ie those who have done two doses, is not as high as elsewhere and this can be a cause for concern. So if we want – as is natural – the restoration of lost normality, insisting on inoculations remains the main road. Also because we must realize that it is the most effective way to weaken the virus that will certainly not be eradicated. If the virus becomes less aggressive, even the serious forms of disease decrease and this is basically the condition that will allow countries, from the United States to Europe, to have fewer restrictions. Today compared to last year we have the tools to hack, we know what it takes to weaken the virus“.

Will the third dose be the last one or does it foresee that other boosters will be needed to maintain this condition of control of the spread of the virus?

“We don’t know yet, we don’t have an answer. The booster may be enough. But only by monitoring the situation and studying the effective response of the immune system over the long term, will we have elements to decide. It is possible, perhaps probable, that older people and those with certain conditions will need other administrations. But what I am seeing now here in the United States is that the response after three doses of the mRna vaccine and two of Johnson & Johnson is also good in this segment of the population. The important thing, however, is not to exclude anything ».

One of the knots that characterized the management of Covid in each country was the method of testing and swabs. Who made many, some only to those who had symptoms, some to all: the guidelines are different at every latitude. In December and January, America went haywire on testing. What could you do better?

“When one looks to the past, one always realizes that there was something that could be managed more effectively. We should have increased the availability of home kits for example. Now, however, the situation is under control, hundreds of millions of swabs of all kinds have been made, in the next few months we will have others available, even do-it-yourself kits that are very important to contain the spread of the virus “.

Doctor Fauci, from being the face of the fight against Covid has in recent months become a target of criticism from the conservative base fueled by Trumpian rhetoric. For her the slogan of the 2016 elections used against Clinton has even bothered: “Imprison her”. Is he more disappointed or worried about these attacks?

“In the United States there is a political climate of extreme opposition. I have always been guided in my actions by science and how much it impacts on public health. Unfortunately, health issues have been politicized by some fringes of the country; I say unfortunately because science is not a subject that can be put a political label. It is true that I have come under fire from the radical right wing, but I don’t care. I continue in my work as always, which is to protect Americans and indirectly also the world thanks to the studies and therapies of which the United States is a leader“.