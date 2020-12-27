WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Because many Americans are away for Christmas despite the contrary advice from the health authorities, the renowned US expert Anthony Fauci fears a further increase in corona infections in the new year. In view of the recently very high number of around 200,000 confirmed infections per day, this is “quite worrying,” said immunologist Fauci on Sunday to television broadcaster CNN. “We are really at a critical point,” he said.

Fauci warned that the situation could worsen over the next few weeks. On average, almost 120,000 infected people were recently treated in hospitals in the USA, and more than 2000 people died every day after an infection.

On Wednesday, the day before Christmas Eve, nearly 1.2 million people were processed at US airports – the highest figure since the pandemic began. On Friday 1.13 million people went through the security checkpoints of the competent authority TSA. Last year there were 2.5 million that day.

In the United States, a country of 330 million people, there have been around 19 million confirmed infections since the pandemic began. More than 332,000 people died from Covid-19 disease, data from Johns Hopkins University showed./jbz/DP/nas