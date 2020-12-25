Chief US infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it is necessary to vaccinate from 70% to 90% of the country’s population to obtain herd immunity. Interfax.

“We really don’t know the exact number. I think the real range is somewhere between 70% and 90%. But I’m not talking about the exact 90%, ”he said.

Earlier, the specialist said that the nation would acquire herd immunity, provided 60-70% of the population were vaccinated.

Note that Fauci himself has already received the first dose of the vaccine developed by Moderna.

Formerly-elected US President Joseph Biden announced that Anthony Fauci, the US Chief Infectious Disease Specialist, Director of the US National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases, will take over as his chief medical adviser.

As the politician emphasized, he is confident that Fauci “will report the information that is necessary, and not the one that I would like to hear.”