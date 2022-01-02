“We are definitely in the midst of a very sharp rise in cases,” Fauci told ABC, describing the escalating infection rate as “unprecedented.”

The expert explained that the curve of injuries witnessed a “semi-vertical rise”.

With the spread of the mutant Omicron around the world, more than 440,000 new cases were recorded in the United States on Friday, an increase of nearly 200,000 cases from the peak results recorded last February.

But Fauci said that the experience of South Africa gives some hope, as the epidemic wave receded there almost as quickly as it spread.

He added that evidence is mounting that omicron is less robust than previous mutant. The death and hospitalization rates in the United States are much lower in recent weeks than during other waves of Covid.

The United States, like other countries, is trying to find a balance that protects public health without harming the economy and key services such as police and air travel.

Corona and back to school

As children prepare to return to school Monday after the end-of-year holiday, Fauci and US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said they believe in attendance will continue safely if appropriate precautions are taken.

Fauci again appealed to parents to vaccinate their children, wear masks, and carry out examinations if necessary.

“I think with all these measures taken together, it is safe enough to get children back to school, compared to the negative effects of keeping them out,” the infectious disease expert said.

Meanwhile, Minister Cardona said returning to school would be difficult but necessary.

“I think there will be bumps in the road, especially” Monday, he told Fox News Sunday, with many teachers and sick staff absent.

For his part, Eric Adams, who was sworn in as mayor of New York, said there was no choice but to return children to school safely.

“We’ve lost about two years of education,” he told ABC. “We can’t do that again… The safest place for children is school.”