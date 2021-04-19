Last Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States recommended to pause the administration of the Janssen vaccine. The main reason was the appearance of six cases of cerebral thrombosis in vaccinated women under 48 years of age.

Now, Anthony Fauci, the main epidemiologist of the North American Government, affirmed that the remedy will be administered again soon: its inoculation “will be resumed” next Friday. A meeting of the CDC and FDA is scheduled that day to review Johnson & Johnson’s drug data and issue a recommendation to the health authorities to decide what to do with the drug.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the CDC, FDA, and advisory committee decision, but I imagine what we’ll see is that the vaccine will be given again, but it will do so with some kind of warning or restriction “explained the expert.

Paralyzed also in Europe

The decision of the US authorities caused his administration has also been paralyzed in Europe. As the pharmacist explained in a statement, “security and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority. We are aware of an extremely rare disorder that involves people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of people who have received our vaccine. “

“We have been reviewing these cases with the European health authorities Y we have made the decision to proactively delay the launch of our vaccine in Europe“Johnson & Johnson added.

This Tuesday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issue its recommendations on this vaccine. The executive director of the organization, Emer Cooke, and Sabine Straus, president of the security committee (PRAC), will offer a virtual press conference from the EMA headquarters in Amsterdam to explain the evaluation of the “safety sign” on Janssen, which was only used in the United States and administered to 6.8 million people.

Dosage in Spain

The first 300,000 Janssen vaccines arrived last Wednesday to our country. It is planned that between April and June a total of 5.5 million are received in Spain dose of this drug, which in principle, People between the ages of 70 and 79 will be inoculated.