The United States has entered a crucial stage of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 this week, after all adults became eligible to receive vaccines, starting from Monday, and a committee of health officials will meet, on Friday, to determine the future of the “Johnson & Johnson” vaccine, which has been temporarily suspended.

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 39.5 percent of the US population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, and 25.4 percent were fully vaccinated.

The White House launched a major media campaign, targeting segments of the population, with a view to reaching a semblance of collective immunity, with a focus on youth, minorities, and conservatives.

The campaign is spearheaded by top US health officials, including chief infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, Secretary of Health and Human Services Javier Becera and US GP Vivek Murthy.

According to the “Associated Press”, the number of victims of the pandemic worldwide has exceeded 3 million since the beginning of the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

A committee of CDC advisers is expected to meet on Friday to determine whether the temporary suspension, in effect since Tuesday, will end the distribution and injection of the single-dose “J&J” vaccine, due to concerns caused by a small number of clotting cases. Blood in the United States, including one death.

Fauci said, on Sunday, that he expects the Covid-19 vaccine produced by “Johnson & Johnson” to return to use this week “in some way or in some way”, and added during a number of talk shows, on Sunday, that “by Friday, a decision may be made to lift the suspension of vaccines.” J & J ”.

Fauci explained that the suspension of the use of the vaccine was to verify data on complications, which may be rare.