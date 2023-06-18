Siena, honorary degree for Fauci: No Vax protest

Armored city in Siena by police, carabinieri and financial police due to the arrival in the city of no-vax groups from various Italian locations to protest against the granting of honorary degrees by the University of Siena to the American scholar Antony Fauci and to Professor Rino Rino Rappuoli. The demonstrators gathered in the Lizza gardens, not far from the historic center of Siena where gazebos and a stage were set up for those wishing to intervene by hoisting placards and banners against the American scientist. “Fauci go home” the slogan repeated several times.

“What is worrying – underlines the lawyer Alessandro Fusillo, president of the Movimento libertario – is the inclusion of Fauci in the Biotecnopolo of Siena. SI’m here to protest against Fauci to say that it doesn’t suit me as an Italian and as a citizen of the world that a person like him not only gets rewarded but also collaborates in the biotechnology department. Fauci – claims the lawyer – is the author of a series of directives that have proven to be not only useless but even harmful starting with the masks, lock downs, closures, mandatory treatments. So for me he shouldn’t be rewarded but rather tried.”

“Isn’t it ironic that I’ve helped save millions of lives for more than half a century and that there are people out there that I have to defend myself against?”, Fauci tells La Stampa. “I am concerned about the integrity of democratic countries. When you can lie shamelessly, when people consider alternative truths something normal, when you can say anything against all evidence without any consequences, people are confused, science is not enough to convince them” .

Fauci still says to La Stampa: “Misinformation and disinformation are the enemies of public health. We must not let that happen again, we have to find countermeasures. Social media spreads fake news at lightning speed, people rely only on their echo chambers, whether it’s Fox News or an online chat, and bad politics jumps in: it sees a group of people ready to believe anything against all evidence and uses them for his own interests. That’s exactly what Trump did.”

