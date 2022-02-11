The White House’s chief medical advisor, Anthony Fauci, expected the end of the major outbreak of the Corona virus, due to a combination of the deployment of various vaccines, in addition to hospitalizations from the virus that form immune bodies from previous infected people, which will make health authorities leaders in managing the epidemic.

Fauci hopes that all precautionary measures caused by the epidemic will end in the coming months, including wearing face masks, according to what he mentioned to the “Financial Time” newspaper, citing “Al Arabiya.net”.

In his most upbeat comments about the course of the pandemic since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Fauci outlined a scenario in which local health departments would lead how to deal with the spread of the virus rather than manage it centrally through the White House.

“As we get out of the full epidemic phase of Covid, which we are certainly close to exiting, these decisions will increasingly be made at the local level rather than central decisions or mandates,” Fauci said. “There will also be more people making their own decisions on how to Dealing with the virus.

When asked when the restrictions will end, he said he hoped it would be “soon” and agreed with the suggestion that it was likely to happen this year. But he warned that local health departments may temporarily re-implement measures if outbreaks are detected in a community.

The Corona epidemic has killed more than 900,000 Americans since the beginning of the epidemic. Although daily death rates have risen close to record levels due to the Omicron variable, the infection rate has begun to decline very quickly, similar to many countries that have witnessed record increases in HIV infections such as the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Fauci denied that the virus had turned into an endemic disease, a situation that many leaders around the world hope for, but he said: “We are certainly close to eradicating the virus, but we hope to vaccinate enough people, before moving forward with lifting the precautionary measures for the epidemic.” .

Fauci believes that there will be no need for booster doses of vaccines for all Americans in the future. He added that young people in their 30s who are in good health may need a booster dose every 4 to 5 years.

He stressed that the American Health is currently preparing for the next epidemic, by studying all viruses and families of viruses that cause severe infection, to avoid exposure to the closures witnessed by the Corona epidemic, stressing that the preparations include a mixture of vaccines and medicines to confront any future epidemic situation.