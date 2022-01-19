Fauci explained, according to what was reported by the “Fortunes” website, that the first stage is a stage called “the real epidemic”, in which the whole world is affected in a significant negative way, as is the current situation.

The next stages are deceleration, control, elimination and final eradication.

The slowdown means a decrease in the numbers of confirmed infections with the virus, and despite the significant increase in the number of people infected with the epidemic caused by the “Omicron” mutant, many are optimistic that there will be a slowdown in infections, as happened in South Africa after the last wave.

However, Fauci says it is too early to specify a date for the slowdown phase, due to the mutations that may emerge.

The third stage is control, and it means that the “Covid-19” that the Corona virus will cause, will become seasonal, like colds and influenza, and for Fauci, the case here is the presence of the virus, but without the limit that leads to disruption of life.

In the fourth stage, the virus remains present in the world, but it is eliminated in certain countries or regions, to become the same as the case of polio, which was eliminated in the northern hemisphere, but remained in other regions. It seems that the world is still far from this stage.

Eradication is almost impossible to reach, and Fauci notes that only smallpox has been completely eradicated.