White House medical advisor Anthony Fauci expected Sunday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was suspended in the United States, would soon be re-used, with the possibility that it would be accompanied by “restrictions.” “I do not think that the stoppage will continue.” After Friday, it is likely that we will make a decision “by that, referring to the expert committee that is expected to meet soon to evaluate the possible links between the vaccine and dangerous blood clots.

“I think (vaccination) will resume, perhaps with restrictions (…) that may be related to age or gender, or the vaccine may be accompanied by a warning,” he added.

Washington, Tuesday, suspended the use of this vaccine, which was developed by the American giant group, after six women, one of whom died, had severe cases of blood clots linked to low levels of platelets after receiving the vaccine.

Committee members who met for the first time on Wednesday at the request of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that they need more time before deciding on a possible ban on this vaccine.

While he said that he did not want to “preempt” the decisions of the committee, Fauchi considered that serious cases of blood clots “are very rare” and that the period of suspension of the vaccine should be used “to research his situation and make sure that we have all possible information.”