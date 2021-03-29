The chief infectious disease expert in the United States, Anthony Fauci, said that “early” reopening measures across the United States, along with new strains of Covid-19, are responsible for the recent rise in cases of coronavirus.

Fauchi said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the increase was expected and had happened before.

Fauchi, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the number of new cases of Covid-19 per day decreased to about 50 thousand cases per day after a large increase in the vacation period, but the number recently increased to 60 thousand.