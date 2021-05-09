The chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden said that there is “no doubt” that the United States has reduced the number of actual deaths resulting from “Covid-19-“, which now stands at more than 581 thousand deaths.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in statements to NBC that an analysis published by the University of Washington on May 6 found that the true toll is probably more than 900,000 people, “a little more than I thought.”

Fauci added in statements quoted by Bloomberg News, excerpts from them, that with the slowing pace of vaccination in the United States, public figures could be resorted to as an important way to overcome the reluctance to receive vaccinations in some communities and bring the country closer to the vaccination rate by 80%.

“It could be sports figures, entertainment figures, clerics, or your family doctor,” he added.