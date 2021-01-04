Delhi: After the online game PUBG was banned, everyone was eagerly waiting for the FAU-G game. But this wait is going to end soon. The desi FAU-G game of India is going to be launched on 26 January. This game is to be started on the occasion of Republic Day, due to which special enthusiasm is being seen in the fans of the game. The trailer of this game has also been launched. Dialogues in Punjabi were also heard in this trailer.

Millions of people have been registered

Actually, after the ban of Pub-G, there was a lot of disappointment in the fans of the game. After which in November 2020, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar talked about its soon-to-be launched Fau-Zi game in the country. With this, the pre-registration of the game also started, in which the fans got special enthusiasm. In the first 24 hours, millions of people had registered about the game.

How to download game

After the launch of Fau-ji game, users will be able to download it directly from the App Store. Also the game can be downloaded from the official website. At the moment the official website of Fau-ji game is yet to be launched. At the same time, all information related to the game is being found through the promoters of the game nCore Games.

How to Pre-register Fou-Zi Game

Pre-registration of the game has started. Promoters believe that more than a million people have pre-registered so far. Pre-registration can be done through Google Play Store.

Gamers will be able to give smashing answers to enemies by being a part of squad

Fans look quite happy when the game is launched on 26 January. Android users will be able to easily download this game from the Play Store. At the same time, information about when this game will be available for Apple users is not clear yet. The special thing that will be seen in the Fau-Ji game is that a part of the game is also from the Galvan valley adjacent to India-China. By being part of the squad, users will be able to give a befitting reply to the enemies by protecting the border.

Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar has been made the brand ambassador of this game. After the India-China border dispute, the popular game PUBG was banned in India. FAU-G is being launched against PUBG.

